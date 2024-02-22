For A Delectable Donut Cake, Don't Skimp On The Leaveners

If you frequently find yourself enjoying a sweet cake donut alongside your morning cup of coffee, you may want to try baking up a donut cake. Donut cakes are just larger versions of the pastry that can be sliced up and served. Individual donuts are a can't-go-wrong treat for a casual party, but a donut cake feels more special. They're perfect for special occasions where the guest of honor likes donuts more than a classic cake (and also great for those of us who just love the idea of a gleefully oversized donut).

Part of what makes a donut cake so delicious is its texture. A perfect donut's texture is what really defines it, and most of us have a favorite kind. While some donuts are light, puffy, and slightly crisp, others have a softer, more cakey crumb. Regardless of the texture you're aiming for, a non-negotiable element for a perfect donut cake is its rise. No one likes a flat and dense donut, and this can be avoided by using enough leavening agents in your recipe.

Leavening agents, such as baking soda, baking powder, and yeast, use chemical reactions to add lift and volume to baked goods. While they're definitely important in classic cakes or loaves of bread, you really want to use them to your advantage to make the best donut cake. Without them, the cake won't be able to rise properly, resulting in a sad, deflated dessert.