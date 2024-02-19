What Exactly Are Crystal Crabs And What Do They Taste Like?

Crystal crabs are found at depths between 1,500 to 4,000 feet, making them a deep-sea crab. At such depths the water's temperature hardly changes. This means that, unlike many other crab breeds, crystal crabs do not have a seasonally driven mating period. Instead, mating occurs year round. Fishing of them does too, although strict limits are in place to prevent the small population from being overexploited. So valuable is the crystal crab population that other conservation projects, involving the use of underwater camera monitoring systems, are also in use.

Visually, the most obvious feature of crystal crabs is their size; the crabs can grow up to 4.4 pounds over their 30 year lifespan. This considerable size ensures that crystal crabs are a hugely popular banquet food, as fishery director Glen Bosman explained to ABC News. "Our crab is primarily sold, more than 95 per cent, into the Chinese markets and it's used effectively as a banquet," he said. "The crab sits in the middle of the table, is broken up, and then shared by a number [of] people because of its size."

Like many other breeds, crystal crabs boast eight legs and two claws. At this size, that provides ample meat for several people. Another visually appealing aspect of crystal crabs is the white color of their exoskeleton. Unlike other crabs, this exoskeleton does not redden during cooking, making them all the more striking when brought to the table.