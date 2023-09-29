Here's What You Need To Know For Storing Fresh, Live Crabs At Home

The flavor of crab meat can vary depending on how you purchase it and what type of meat it is. And what kind you need depends on your recipe. If you just need a hint of crab flavor, you can get away with the canned variety, but if you're making crab meat, you definitely want to go with nothing lower quality than lump meat. However, nothing beats the real thing; for the freshest flavor, you'll want to cook the crabs and pick the meat yourself. It's fresh, light, and anything but fishy tasting.

Most seafood markets sell whole, live crabs you can take home and cook on your own; the type of crab available might vary depending on where you live. If you plan to cook and pick the crabs, you should do so immediately after you buy them. If you purchase or catch blue crabs, which are caught on the East Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico but sold all throughout the United States, you can keep them alive in the refrigerator for up to two days. Check them often, though, because if they die, they have an extremely short shelf life.