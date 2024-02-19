For Faster Caramelized Onions, Just Add Water And Thank Us Later

At their best, caramelized onions offer a trifecta of flavor, texture, and color that goes great with everything from burgers to soups. It can be hard to believe that such a sweet yet savory combination can be made from an ingredient as humble as the onion. But, there are downsides, of course: primarily, that making caramelized onions can be a little tricky and time-consuming.

Countless articles warn of the various mistakes people make when caramelizing onions, with one of the more common issues being rushing the process. That is — unless you add water. You can use water to accelerate the caramelization process: as it heats up, the steam will move things along.

To try this trick, add some agua to the pan with the onions on high heat at the start of the cooking process. Then, when the water boils, cover the pan with a lid. After about 10 minutes you can remove the lid and turn the heat down just a little. Now you just need to stir your onions as you usually would to caramelize them — and hey presto! You've got yourself caramelized onions in about 15 minutes less time than it would usually take.