Give Your Next Burger Some French Flair And Stuff It With Caramelized Onions

While it's not necessarily difficult, caramelizing onions can be a bit intimidating (they also require patience). But really, all it requires is yellow onions, salt, and olive oil. While you're free to use butter, olive oil has a higher smoke point, which means it's less likely to burn as your onions cook for an extended period of time. Rather than slicing the onions roughly, for the best stuffed burgers, you should peel and chop the onions into ¼-inch pieces, then set your stovetop to medium-high heat.

When it comes to cookware, a pan is perfectly fine. However, using a pot with a thicker bottom is beneficial, as it better controls how much heat reaches the onions as they cook. You can now add olive oil to your cookware, then add the chopped onions and salt. Chef Matt Tebbutt likes to let them sit for the first 10 minutes of cooking. Stir every now and again until the onions get darker, then begin stirring them frequently. You can add a bit of water if you think the onions are cooking too quickly. Also, feel free to reduce the heat on the stovetop. In order to achieve the perfect caramelized flavor, you will likely need to cook the onions for at least 45 minutes, but possibly an hour.