How Does Tomato Egg Drop Soup Differ From The Classic Version?

You're undoubtedly familiar with egg drop soup, either from visiting a Chinese restaurant or making an easy, soothing version at home. It's a simple, elegant combination of, well, not much: Broth and eggs, maybe with some minced scallions, should it strike your fancy. What you might not have heard of is a tempting variation on this dish: A Chinese delicacy called fān qié dàn tāng, or tomato egg drop soup. With hardly any added effort, you can introduce an acidic note to the egg's creaminess, making the dish that much more complex and hardy.

You don't have to be an expert chef to immediately understand that the difference between tomato egg drop soup and the classic version is the inclusion of tomatoes. However, even that simple addition calls for a few minor adjustments in a recipe that is the soul of simplicity and brevity. Unlike Mediterranean egg-and-tomato dishes like shakshuka, this soup doesn't rely on a premade sauce but rather diced ripe tomatoes. In order to remove excess water, the tomatoes must be sautéd in oil before one gets to the egg-dropping bit.