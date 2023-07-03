Top Your Ice Cream With A Pinch Of Salt And Thank Us Later

Salty and sweet combinations are pretty popular when it comes to delicious treats, despite the major flavor differences. Candy-covered pretzels, salted caramels, and caramel-coated popcorn are just a few examples of this combo's successes. Although sprinkles, candy, and sweet syrups are more standard toppings on a bowl of ice cream, you just might want to sprinkle some salt on top of this sweet, frozen treat.

Adding some salt to your ultra-sweet foods could help create a contrast in flavors that will actually allow you to enjoy your dessert even more. Salting your fruits can help bring out their naturally sweet flavors, and the same is true of your other desserts, including ice cream.

There are a few different flavors that pair especially well with salt. Chocolate ice cream can taste a little richer when paired with the seasoning. And if your ice cream has a swirl of caramel running through it, salted caramel is an almost iconic flavor that can be easily recreated with a sprinkling of salt.