Top Your Ice Cream With A Pinch Of Salt And Thank Us Later
Salty and sweet combinations are pretty popular when it comes to delicious treats, despite the major flavor differences. Candy-covered pretzels, salted caramels, and caramel-coated popcorn are just a few examples of this combo's successes. Although sprinkles, candy, and sweet syrups are more standard toppings on a bowl of ice cream, you just might want to sprinkle some salt on top of this sweet, frozen treat.
Adding some salt to your ultra-sweet foods could help create a contrast in flavors that will actually allow you to enjoy your dessert even more. Salting your fruits can help bring out their naturally sweet flavors, and the same is true of your other desserts, including ice cream.
There are a few different flavors that pair especially well with salt. Chocolate ice cream can taste a little richer when paired with the seasoning. And if your ice cream has a swirl of caramel running through it, salted caramel is an almost iconic flavor that can be easily recreated with a sprinkling of salt.
Your taste buds crave the flavor contrast
The salt could add a little texture variance to your ice cream, too, depending on which different types of salt you choose to use. While a simple sprinkling of your standard coarse kosher salt will get the job done, it's best to use any type of sea salt for a little bit of extra crunch in every bite. If you really want to create a more fancy flavor, fleur de sel is often recommended for use with sweeter foods.
As it turns out, there's a specific reason that salt and sugar go together so well. Science reports that a study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences revealed that salt likely unlocks the flavor of sugar in certain receptors. So by adding that sprinkling of salt to your super sweet ice cream, you can actually unlock flavors that you might be missing out on otherwise.
Those complex flavors could actually wind up tasting better than straightforward sweetness.
Salted ice cream and gelato are loved by many
Gelato — one of many different frozen treats — is a pretty popular summer treat over in Italy. And when you grab a scoop in the country, you may just be offered a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkling of sea salt on top. The trio makes for a classic combination in the country, and fans of the flavor credit the olive oil with adding a little bit of extra richness in every bite.
Chef Jamie Oliver even recommends salt and olive oil on gelato, and wrote about it in his cookbook, "Jamie's Italy." Maldon sea salt is beloved by Jamie Oliver — it's flaked in a way that will add some extra texture without overwhelming the dish — so it could be the perfect choice for your ice cream.
If you aren't ready to fully commit to sprinkling some salt on top of your ice cream, test the waters with some more salty toppings instead. Try some crushed pretzel pieces, potato chips, or nuts. But if you find yourself enjoying the flavor combination, consider sprinkling a little bit of salt on top of your next bowl of ice cream.