TikTok Is Drooling Over Buffalo Mac Quesadillas – And So Are We

If you're a fan of Guy Fieri, the buffalo mac quesadilla creation will not be a surprise for you. Fieri is known for over-the-top food creations and mash-ups. At his restaurants, including Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen, the menus are loaded with wacky, unique food combos. One of the signature items is the Bacon Mac N Cheese Burger, which consists of a beef patty, cheese, mac and cheese, bacon, Donkey sauce, and more. Could the buffalo mac quesadilla be a future menu item?

Just as wacky as the Bacon Mac N Cheese Burger is Fieri's famous BBQ Trash Can Nachos (he even has a recipe for a holiday version of Trash Can Nachos). The nachos are an aromatic mess of carne asada, black beans, his signature super melty cheese, barbecue sauce, tortilla chips, and more. In a TikTok video, the mayor of Flavortown demonstrated how to make them.

As the name suggests, Fieri essentially threw in layers of nacho goodness in a bucket resembling a trash can. First, he added scoops of cheese to the bottom of the bucket and then a layer of tortilla chips followed by an extra layer of cheese. This is repeated as the pile of chips and cheese inched towards the top. Fieri then garnished the heaping pile of nachos with BBQ sauce and toppings.