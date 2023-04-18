TikTok Is Drooling Over Buffalo Mac Quesadillas – And So Are We
TikTok is no stranger to food mash-ups, from pickles in a blanket (pickles wrapped in cheese) to French toast pizza (French toast with pizza seasonings and toppings). Some may even call it the era of the "rat snack." Now, the latest bizarre food combination that people on social media — including us — are eating up is the buffalo mac quesadilla.
If you search buffalo mac quesadilla on TikTok, there are several videos about the food item that have racked up a total of over 6 million views. The food combination is a perfect trifecta of buffalo chicken and mac and cheese all sandwiched between a tortilla as a quesadilla. The viral food comes from none other than TV personality and restaurateur Guy Fieri's TikTok account @Flavortown. With essentially four simple ingredients, is this buffalo mac quesadilla worthy enough to make? Let's dive in.
How to make buffalo mac quesadillas
It's unclear whether the buffalo mac quesadilla is an original creation that the Flavortown TikTok account came up with, but its video is the most viral. In the eight-second video, a tortilla seemingly loaded with buffalo chicken pieces, mac and cheese, and cheese is dunked into a cheese sauce. As delicious as this looks, ingredients and preparation were not mentioned in the video or caption. In the comments, people are demanding the recipe. One user even suggests going to Chick-fil-A and ordering macaroni and cheese and chicken tenders to create the cheesy concoction.
@flavortown
Buffalo Mac Quesadillas 🔥
Another TikTok creator took it into their own hands to replicate and share the recipe for the buffalo mac quesadilla. To make this loaded quesadilla, heat up a tortilla on an oiled grill or pan. Then, sprinkle shredded cheese of your choice, covering the entire tortilla. Next, add spoonfuls of mac and cheese on one side of the tortilla and layer fried chicken bits onto the same side. Drizzle buffalo sauce on top of the chicken and then fold the tortilla in half with a spatula, pressing it down. Cook the quesadilla until it's golden brown and you'll have yourself a buffalo mac quesadilla.
@woodmanflg
Buffalo 🐔 Mac&Cheese Quesadillas! First time editing for tiktok so go easy #foodtiktok guys! #fyp #foryou #blackstonegriddle #foodie #food
Guy Fieri is no stranger to bizzare food mash-ups
If you're a fan of Guy Fieri, the buffalo mac quesadilla creation will not be a surprise for you. Fieri is known for over-the-top food creations and mash-ups. At his restaurants, including Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen, the menus are loaded with wacky, unique food combos. One of the signature items is the Bacon Mac N Cheese Burger, which consists of a beef patty, cheese, mac and cheese, bacon, Donkey sauce, and more. Could the buffalo mac quesadilla be a future menu item?
Just as wacky as the Bacon Mac N Cheese Burger is Fieri's famous BBQ Trash Can Nachos (he even has a recipe for a holiday version of Trash Can Nachos). The nachos are an aromatic mess of carne asada, black beans, his signature super melty cheese, barbecue sauce, tortilla chips, and more. In a TikTok video, the mayor of Flavortown demonstrated how to make them.
As the name suggests, Fieri essentially threw in layers of nacho goodness in a bucket resembling a trash can. First, he added scoops of cheese to the bottom of the bucket and then a layer of tortilla chips followed by an extra layer of cheese. This is repeated as the pile of chips and cheese inched towards the top. Fieri then garnished the heaping pile of nachos with BBQ sauce and toppings.