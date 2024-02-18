Why You Need To Start Salting Your Grapefruit

Citrus fruits are must-haves around the kitchen. Whether you use lime to garnish a cocktail, lemon to liven up salad dressing, or orange to craft fresh-pressed juice, there are a million ways to use these lip-puckering gifts. Among the nearly 1,000 citrus fruits that grow on trees across the world, one of the most prized gems is grapefruit.

Delicious as a drink mixer, yogurt topper, or as a snack all on its own, grapefruit has a unique flavor profile that sets it apart from other citrus fruits. But sometimes, this one-of-a-kind flavor (which walks a line between sweet, tart, and pungent) can lean more toward the bitter end of the flavor spectrum. Instead of tossing out a grapefruit that's particularly biting, though, you can remedy the situation with a dash of salt.

A chemical compound called naringin is responsible for that painfully familiar bitterness, but luckily, salt is the secret weapon for muting its power while enhancing its more desirable, sweet flavors. As such, it betters the grapefruit eating experience by defining more of its rich tapestry of tastes and less its bite of bitterness.