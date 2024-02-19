Why Does Shrimp At A Steakhouse Always Taste Better Than Homemade?

But why is shrimp even a big thing at steakhouses at all? You're talking about a restaurant whose reputation is based on serving primarily red meat also serving seafood. Sure, it's the most popular seafood in America, but it's still fish. So what gives?

There are a few good reasons shrimp became such a thing at steakhouses. The first is that restaurants always want there to be at least one option that isn't red meat; oftentimes this means both chicken and shrimp. As to why those instead of something like, say, tilapia, it's because shrimp are both wildly popular (meaning even a lot of people who don't like seafood will eat them) and significantly cheaper than something like fresh salmon or tuna (in addition to being low in mercury). You also have better portion control with shrimp since they come in individual pieces, meaning you can serve a skewer as a side or an appetizer — which is great news considering how well shrimp goes with steak. You can't do the same thing with, for example, salmon.

In all, it makes sense that shrimp is such a popular menu item in steakhouses — and that it's so good when you order it. That doesn't mean you can't make great shrimp at home, but professionals are professionals for a reason.