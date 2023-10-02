A Citrus-Only Fruit Salad Is Your Next Must-Try

There's nothing quite like a colorful helping of juicy fruit salad to complement your favorite warm-weather meals. Yet, with the seasons changing, you may be looking for a fun new way to make your traditional fruit salad more attuned to nature. With fall upon us, diving straight into a bowl of chopped watermelon, kiwi, cantaloupe, and strawberries, while delicious, doesn't exactly go hand-in-hand with warm sweaters and mugs of chili. If you're looking for a new way to enjoy fruit salad, why not try recreating your next bowl of chopped produce with citrus fruits?

While most of us are used to relying on a bit of orange or lemon juice mixed with honey to give our standard bowls of fruit salad a little something extra, there's a creative way to make citrus the main course with just a few simple swaps.

If you're not sure where to start, think of all the citrus fruits you like to eat atop your favorite salads or as simple snacks, and go from there. The advantage of making a vibrant citrus-based fruit salad not only has to do with reveling in all of those bright flavors. You also have the added benefit of protecting your health as the cold season approaches. Citrus fruits are bursting with vitamin C, one of the main proponents in maintaining immune health.