Here's How Long Kombucha Will Last After You Open It

While kombucha may once have been virtually unknown outside of East Asia, these days you can find it in just about any grocery store, typically sold in 16-ounce, as well as 2-liter size bottles. A 16-ouncer is easy enough to finish in an afternoon, but unless you're shopping for a party, a 2-liter bottle is probably going to take you a few days, at least. Which of course begs the question, once you open a bottle, how long is it good for?

It's totally understandable to be a little confused here — on one hand, kombucha is a fermented drink, and fermented drinks generally don't spoil. But on the other hand, many popular brands of kombucha have some amount of real fruit juice in them, which certainly can go bad.

The good news is that kombucha can only go bad in a handful of cases, which we'll get into. The main thing that'll happen is the kombucha will lose its carbonation, which is a negative for most kombucha drinkers who presumably enjoy the light effervescence. For optimal taste, it's generally advised to finish a bottle within a week of opening it.