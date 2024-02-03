The Reason Shrimp Changes Color As It Cooks

Shrimp is popular — maybe more popular than you realize. It frequently sits at the top of America's list of most consumed seafood by a comfortable margin and is a staple of so many different cuisines it would take a long time to list them all. It would be fair to describe it as one of the dominant global protein sources.

But even if you've cooked with shrimp, there might be things you don't know about it. Is that vein on their backs really excrement? (Not really, although it's not exactly pleasant.) Do you need to clean shrimp? (No, it's fine.) And hey, here's one you might not even have thought about: Why does it turn pink when you cook it?

The answer, it turns out, is due to the complex interactions of proteins in crustaceans' shells. The explanation gets a little technical, but the short version is this: Heat causes certain compounds to be released from crustacean shells, changing their color (and the color of the flesh within them).