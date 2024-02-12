An Essential Flambé Safety Tip You Need To Keep In Mind

Lighting your desserts on fire isn't a trick that inexperienced chefs should mess around with. But if you're confident enough in your cooking skills to work with an open flame that isn't connected to a stove, flambéing is a great way to add flair and extra flavor to bananas foster or cherries jubilee. But fire is fire, and when you're adding liquor to a dish and setting it on fire, you need to pay close attention and keep safety in mind.

One tip in particular can help to control your flame a little more: Measure out how much liquor you need in a separate cup before you pour it into the pan on the stovetop. Don't just pour straight from the bottle into the pan. This way, you won't risk making your flame too large or too small if you don't eyeball the measurement correctly. More importantly, it can help you avoid any splashes of flammable alcohol that can catch fire too soon. Once you've measured, pour the alcohol carefully out of the measuring cup and into the pan.