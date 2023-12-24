What Exactly Is A Flaming Dr Pepper Shot?

For many of us, there's a drink that comes to mind immediately when we think of raucous nights at college bars — maybe it's a Jägerbomb, maybe it's an Apple Pie Shot. If you went to college in the South, though, there's a chance that this drink, for you, is none other than the Flaming Dr. Pepper.

What you need to know about the Flaming Dr. Pepper is that it doesn't actually include Dr. Pepper (it's designed to mimic the taste of the soft drink), but it does include flames. Its origins are hotly contested, with no fewer than three bars, each in different states, claiming to be the fiery shot's birthplace. The Flaming Dr. Pepper is downed by celebrities and appreciated by some of the nation's best cocktail bars, and at the same time, it has a reputation for being a fratty drink of choice and is actually outlawed in some jurisdictions.

The actual ingredients of the controversial drink are amaretto and high-proof liquor, set aflame in a shot glass, which is then dumped into a half pint of beer. As unlikely as it may sound, according to many, the final result tastes a lot like Dr. Pepper.