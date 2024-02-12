Here's How Long You Can Safely Store Glass Noodles In The Fridge

Glass noodles are often used when cooking East and Southeast Asian dishes. The noodles are made from mung bean flour, water, and a little bit of salt, and they cook up pretty quickly. In fact, they don't need any heat at all; you just need to soak the noodles in a bowl of warm water for about 10 minutes. Then, the delicate noodles can be used in stir-fries, soups, and hotpot. If you wind up with extra food after your meal, you may want to save some for the future.

While it may be convenient to toss them in a container to enjoy leftovers for a few days, these Asian noodles do have a limited lifespan after they've been cooked up. The cool temperatures of the fridge can keep the glass noodles fresh for up to two days, though you'll want to eat them sooner rather than later to ensure you're getting the best taste and texture. Of course, you'll want to store the noodles in an airtight container. This will keep the noodles protected from smells and tastes originating from other foods.