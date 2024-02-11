Valentine's Day Pretzel Hearts Are Almost Too Easy To Make

For those of you who are searching for the best Valentine's Day treats, look no further. Instagram baker the_hutch_oven recently posted a video that shows just how to create Valentine's Day pretzel hearts. By taking a mini pretzel and laying it flat on a counter, the Instagram creator first fills and covers the entire center of the pretzel area, including its three holes. They make sure to leave just a bit of the outer edges of the pretzel as an outline. The first filling appears to either be red icing or melted candy. The final step is placing some heart-shaped sprinkles. That's literally it, folks. Incredibly, there's two more alternatives to this nifty Valentine's Day snack. Just as the_hutch_oven does, you can fill your pretzel with white chocolate and add little red heart sprinkles in the center or even do a nice drizzle design over it. The video below will show how beautiful these heart-shaped pretzels come out.

Instagram users are blown away by this new design. "What a sweet little treat!" hails one impressed commenter. More posts are left with comments saying simply, "Adorable" and "These are so cute." These are certainly a hit, so you'll definitely want to get started if you plan on making them for the holiday.