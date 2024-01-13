How To Wrap Up Sticky Confections Like A Pro

Once you've chosen wax paper as your designated delectable wrap, you'll want to try a few things to make your presentation go smoothly and be less sticky! Use some of your wax paper to line your containers before placing in your desserts. You can also add some wax paper to place between each one of your sweet and sticky treats. Use a sheet and cut it into pieces that are slightly bigger than each one of your delectable treats. Place the sheets between each one so that they don't stick together.

Believe it or not, you can use wax paper for more than just wrapping. When you're rolling your dough, you can use wax paper as a way to line the counter space. Now, instead of throwing tons of flour on the table, you can use the wax paper, which is non-stick. You'll be able to flatten your dough and not waste flour in the process. If you need to make a funnel, use that wax paper. Roll it up and form a funnel before pouring liquid or dry ingredients through it. Its coating is thick enough so the liquid won't seep through. So, now you have some extra little tricks you can use in the kitchen before and after you make your treats.