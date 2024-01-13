How To Wrap Up Sticky Confections Like A Pro
When it comes to baking sweets, you've invested considerable time and effort to ensure they turn out perfect — the fruits of your labor. Perhaps you've meticulously decorated dozens of sugar cookies with intricate icing designs or ventured into creating your first batch of pecan pie tamales adorned with sweet garnishes. You might have whipped up fudgy brownies, rich and sweet in every bite. Regardless of your baked treats, it's crucial to master the art of wrapping by learning how the papers you'll be using differ and how to best use them.
For many years, wax paper and parchment paper have been used to wrap foods, from sweet to savory. However, it's worth noting the distinction between the two, and for optimal results in wrapping your baked delights, stocking up on wax paper is recommended. With wax paper at your disposal, you'll be equipped to wrap your baked treats with finesse and less stickiness.
Wax paper is the way to go for your sticky confections
For years, wax paper and parchment paper were used as the standard way of wrapping foods, from confections to meats. However, over time, manufacturers realized that wax paper was the best option for packaging edibles and started to make parchment more similar to wax paper. They would apply a silicone coating, hoping to create a similar texture and durability to wax paper. Nevertheless, with all the advancements made to parchment paper, many professionals in the food industry still say that wax paper is the way to go –- it tends to hold a better shape than parchment paper and is usually less expensive. Most importantly, wax paper doesn't cling to your sticky confections the way parchment paper would — despite all its refinements over the years.
While wax paper is the best option for your baked treats, it's also worth noting that it's heat intolerant, meaning it's easier to melt or catch fire when hot foods are placed on it. So, you want to make sure that you always let your baked goods cool before wrapping them with wax paper. Now, you'll have the most malleable, cost-effective, and non-stick wrapping to use when you show off your baked goods.
The best ways to use your wax paper
Once you've chosen wax paper as your designated delectable wrap, you'll want to try a few things to make your presentation go smoothly and be less sticky! Use some of your wax paper to line your containers before placing in your desserts. You can also add some wax paper to place between each one of your sweet and sticky treats. Use a sheet and cut it into pieces that are slightly bigger than each one of your delectable treats. Place the sheets between each one so that they don't stick together.
Believe it or not, you can use wax paper for more than just wrapping. When you're rolling your dough, you can use wax paper as a way to line the counter space. Now, instead of throwing tons of flour on the table, you can use the wax paper, which is non-stick. You'll be able to flatten your dough and not waste flour in the process. If you need to make a funnel, use that wax paper. Roll it up and form a funnel before pouring liquid or dry ingredients through it. Its coating is thick enough so the liquid won't seep through. So, now you have some extra little tricks you can use in the kitchen before and after you make your treats.