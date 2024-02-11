White Pepper Is Your Secret Ingredient For Restaurant-Worthy Egg Rolls

First, let's clarify something about pepper: Peppercorns are fruits picked before they ripen. In fact, they are stone fruits (technically called drupes), similar to peaches. Another thing you might not know is that white pepper and black pepper originate from the same berry. The black part is the fruit's skin, and underneath it lies the white seed. So, white pepper, which might sound fancy, is just regular pepper without its wrinkled black coating. Having said that, white pepper can absolutely be a culinary secret weapon when used in many European and Asian dishes. If you're making egg rolls at home and can't understand why your simple pork, cabbage, and carrot stuffing doesn't taste like what you've eaten at a restaurant, it's almost certainly because you're not adding a pinch of ground white pepper.

Why? Because white pepper, when used judiciously, enhances the flavors around it. Generally considered milder than black pepper (some say with notes of must, grass, and even ginger), white pepper is often used in more delicate applications, like French cream sauces and herbed yogurt cheese. But it's truly indispensable in Asian cooking, from China to Thailand.