A Muffin Tin Is All You Need For TikTok's Delectable Melted Onions

Melted onions make for a delicious appetizer or side dish and can easily feed a crowd. They are slightly sweet, with a caramelized exterior that tastes just as good as it looks. You can bake them directly in a pan or on a sheet, but they might stick to each other or lose their shape. A better option is to use a muffin tin, as has gone viral on TikTok.

Basically, you'll fill each muffin cup with a half onion, add your seasonings of choice, and bake the whole thing until golden brown. The onions will soften and achieve a buttery texture, positively melting in your mouth. Plus, you can easily pop them out of the muffin tin without ruining their texture.

Once they are fully cooked, you can use them in French onion soup, onion tarts, sandwiches, or intricate appetizers. They're also perfect as a side dish for grilled steak or chicken and taste amazing when served with creamy risotto or as a complement to mashed potatoes.