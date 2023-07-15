The 13 Best Worcestershire Sauce Brands You Can Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sure, this tangy and savory sauce may seem impossible to pronounce (hint: try "WUST-ter-shire," "WOOS-ter-sheer" or "WOOS-ter-sher"), but you don't need to say it properly to incorporate it into your kitchen staples. Invented in the county of Worcester, England, this punchy sauce has become a favorite the world over.
For many cooks, it's more than just a condiment. It's a must-have flavor enhancer that elevates dishes like steaks, stews, Caesar salads, and even bloody Mary cocktails. That said, with so many different Worcestershire sauce brands on the market today, it can be tough to choose the right one for your preferences and dietary needs.
We've scoured the culinary landscape to find the 13 best Worcestershire sauce brands to help you elevate your culinary game to the next level, from iconic household names to lesser-known gems just waiting to be discovered. Whether you're a traditionalist who prefers the tried-and-true classics, a health-conscious cook looking for a vegetarian option, or an adventurous foodie seeking innovative flavors, we've got you covered. From time-tested recipes to bold new flavor profiles, we'll let you know what sets each brand apart to help you make an informed decision and find your match made in flavor heaven.
1. Lea & Perrins
Instantly recognizable by its iconic orange label (or beige paper wrapper, depending on where you are), the original Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce is a taste that's hard to beat. Invented by accident in 1837 by chemists John Wheeley Lea and William Henry Perrins, this sauce has become a classic choice for culinary enthusiasts everywhere.
The history behind Lea & Perrins is as fascinating as its flavor. In the 1830s, a British nobleman returned from India with a unique sauce recipe. He approached chemists John Lea and William Perrins, who attempted to recreate it without success. They stored the blend in barrels to ferment and 18 months later it had transformed into a complex and delightful sauce. Recognizing its potential, Lea and Perrins replicated the recipe and quickly introduced it to the market. Since then, their signature Worcestershire sauce has secured a permanent place in kitchens worldwide. Crafted using the same recipe and carefully fermented, the sauce continues to be a trusted favorite to this day.
The distinct and unforgettable flavor profile is what sets it apart. Its punchy tanginess, saltiness, and subtle sweetness add depth and complexity to any dish. But what makes it truly special is its ability to enhance the fifth flavor: umami. Derived from the Japanese word expressing deliciousness, umami brings a savory depth that takes your dishes to new heights.
2. French's
Although Worcestershire sauce is often thought of as a British creation, it's worth noting that American brands like French's have made their mark as well. In fact, French's has been delighting taste buds with its own unique take on this beloved sauce since 1941.
What makes French's Worcestershire sauce special is its slightly sweet note that adds a delightful twist to a variety of dishes and helps to balance out more savory flavors in meats. It's a great option that will give depth and complexity to your culinary creations.
Convenience is also a key factor in French's Worcestershire sauce's popularity. In addition to offering smaller bottles for individual use, the brand also offers 1-gallon bottles. So, no matter the scale of your cooking ventures, French's has you covered. Plus, if supporting American-made products is important to you, this sauce is bottled in Springfield, Missouri.
3. Annie's Naturals
Health-conscious and eco-friendly foodies looking for an organic option should turn to Annie's Naturals organic Worcestershire sauce. The brand has made a name for itself as one that is dedicated to wholesome, natural ingredients, and its Worcestershire sauce is no exception.
This sauce is the go-to choice for those who are vegan or vegetarian as it doesn't include anchovies. Annie's sauce caters to a wide range of dietary preferences without compromising on flavor. The subtle sweetness of molasses complements the tanginess of the sauce, and cloves provide a warm and lingering spice that tantalizes the palate. In fact, for those who don't like the taste of anchovies or have seafood allergies, this sauce tastes even better than the original. One Amazon reviewer praised this sauce, saying, "For someone who cannot have anchovies, this vegan option is great. Tastes good and all natural."
Annie's also has a unique texture that you may not expect. While Worcestershire sauce generally has a similar thickness to soy sauce, reviewers found Annie's to have a much heavier consistency, similar to steak sauce. This makes it a good choice for a topping or dip, but it may alter the texture of certain recipes.
4. The Wizard's
The Wizard's Worcestershire sauce is a delightful twist on the classic and caters to gluten-free food lovers. Not only that, but this sauce is also vegan, vegetarian, and certified organic. In fact, The Wizard's was a trailblazer in 1998 as the first vegetarian Worcestershire sauce to hit the market. If you don't need a gluten-free sauce but still prefer plant-based, The Wizard's also offers a vegan version.
With The Wizard's Worcestershire sauce, you can enjoy its flavors without worrying about gluten or animal-based ingredients like anchovies. Whether you follow a gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian lifestyle, The Wizard's opens up a world of culinary possibilities for those with diverse dietary needs.
But The Wizard's Worcestershire sauce doesn't compromise on flavor just because it doesn't have animal products. Its flavor profile is a perfect balance of robust and tangy notes with just a subtle hint of sweetness. Organic ingredients like apple cider vinegar, molasses, and a proprietary blend of herbs and spices give the sauce a depth of flavor that pairs beautifully with meats and savory dishes.
5. Bourbon Barrel Foods
If you're looking for a unique take on Worcestershire sauce with a complex depth of flavor, look no further than Bourbon Barrel Aged Worcestershire sauce. This brand is deeply rooted in the culinary heritage of Kentucky and draws inspiration from the region's bourbon-making traditions. Bourbon Barrel Foods' Worcestershire sauce is sweetened with sorghum, a gluten-free grain with a high sugar content often used to make molasses. It is combined with Kentucky spring water and then aged in bourbon barrels. This process gives the sauce a rich and smoky flavor profile that brings out the best in grilled meats and works beautifully in barbecue sauce.
Reviewers rave about the versatility and unique smokey wood flavor this sauce brings to their dishes, even going so far as to say that they don't mind the relatively higher price, compared to other brands. In fact, one common complaint from fans of this sauce is that it comes packaged in small 6.75 oz bottles, and they would have preferred to be able to buy it in bulk and avoid having to reorder!
6. Wan Ja Shan
Founded by Wen Hwa-Wu in Thailand in 1945, and relocated to New York 30 years later, Wan Ja Shan has since expanded to offer dozens of sauces, vinegars, and glazes. The name Wan Ja Shan translates in English to "Aroma of 10,000 Households," and the company certainly lives up to its name.
While this brand is mainly known and loved for its aromatic and bold soy sauce, it's also one of the best Worcestershire sauce brands on the market. The sauce is non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, organic, and kosher, and has a tangy umami-forward flavor. Wan Ja Shan recommends enhancing the sauce with a small amount of cayenne or red pepper to give a spicy kick to your recipes.
The company's goal is to blend traditional Asian culinary techniques with the health and flavor demands of the modern consumer. The result is a Worcestershire sauce that seamlessly bridges the gap between heritage and innovation.
7. Crystal
Crystal was started in 1923 in New Orleans, Louisiana, by Alvin Baumer, and its Southern influence can still be felt today in its line of hot sauces and condiments. While the brand is best known for making hot sauces, its Worcestershire sauce is also a fan-favorite, mainly due to its "secret" ingredient — it contains red peppers to help give it a smokey and spicy kick.
To contrast the slight spiciness of the sauce, it is sweetened with molasses and sugar, while the anchovies and vinegar help to counteract the sweetness. The result is a balanced flavor profile that gives sweet, spicy, sour, and umami flavors that will punch up any meat dish.
Crystal's Worcestershire is made with non-GMO ingredients and is suitable for gluten-free, kosher, and halal diets. However, since it does use anchovies like in traditional Worcestershire sauce recipes, it's not vegan or vegetarian-friendly.
8. Colonel Pabst
It's safe to say that this company has beer in its blood — Colonel Pabst was named after the owner's great-grandfather, Colonel Gustave Pabst, son of the founder of the Pabst brewery, Frederick Pabst. A master brewer, farmer, and prohibition fighter, Gustave passed on his love of beer and food to future generations.
Today, his family carries on his legacy by producing a remarkably rich, small-batch Worcestershire sauce with a distinctively rich flavor profile. It is made from a base of amber lager and 21 herbs and spices, such as Grenadian ginger, Indian tamarind, and Madras curry.
Some of the other "secret" ingredients that make this sauce stand out include mustard seeds, cinnamon sticks, and peppercorns. These ingredients give it a much thicker consistency than you'd expect from a more traditional vinegar-based Worcestershire sauce.
While you'd think that Colonel Pabst would be made using Pabst Blue Ribbon, that's actually not the case — the brand sources its malt beer from Milwaukee-based Lakefront Brewery because of its umami-forward flavor that pairs well with meats.
9. American Garden
If you want a tried-and-true grocery aisle favorite, then take a look at American Garden's Worcestershire sauce. The company has been producing its popular sauces for over 25 years. Growing from a small food company offering just one product, today it's part of a large multinational family of brands that offers products like sauces, spreads, dressings, condiments, and food toppings.
American Garden's Worcestershire sauce is tangy and spicy, and has a signature woody aroma that gives off notes of cloves and allspice. Its consistency is thin and watery, so it works well as an add-in for soups, stews, and marinades. And, since it has such a strong and somewhat spicy flavor, it can also be used as a substitute for fish sauce or soy sauce in Asian or Asian-inspired dishes. Keep in mind that this sauce contains anchovies and therefore it is not vegan or vegetarian-friendly.
10. Bear & Burton's
This Worcestershire sauce has only been on the market for a few years, but it's already making its mark on the sauce world. Bear and Burton's famous signature "W" sauce is the product of a generations-old family recipe that was passed down from Burton's Nana. During the midst of the global pandemic of 2020, two fishermen named Bear & Burton found themselves out of work and with too much time on their hands. They began experimenting with Nana's W sauce recipe, and the brand quickly took off.
This sauce is a fresh take on the classic, with a bolder and somewhat spicier flavor profile than traditional Worcestershire sauce. It also has a much thicker consistency, similar to a condiment or dipping sauce, rather than a more liquid/vinegar thickness that you'd expect.
For those who want to try something a little different, Bear & Burtons also offers a spicy version of its W sauce, called "Fireshire," and a vegan option, called "Veganshire." While the Fireshire sauce is made for those who want a bit more heat, Veganshire is made without anchovies to cater to both vegans and those with fish allergies.
11. Bull-Dog Sauce
Bull-Dog Sauce (originally Misawaya) has a long and storied history dating back to 1905. Today, the brand produces a full range of sauces in its Tatebayashi factory, including its signature Worcestershire.
The company developed its unique take on Worcestershire sauce specifically to cater to Japanese tastes. It's more commonly used in Japanese homes as a condiment or dip, rather than a cooking ingredient and has a bit of a sweet and spicy kick that pairs well with fried foods.
Rather than the classic anchovy and vinegar base that Worcestershire sauce is known for, Bull-Dog's sauce is created using a puree of fruits and vegetables that is sweetened slightly with sugar. While the sauce does include sardine extract, anchovies are not used.
Since this is a sauce made especially for Japanese foods, try it with tonkatsu (fired pork cutlets) or tempura. Fans of this sauce also love it as a marinade or as an addition to Bloody Mary cocktails.
12. The Spice Lab
The Spice Lab has only been around since 2010, but that hasn't stopped it from taking the spice and condiment world by storm, and that includes the world of Worcestershire. What started out as a homemade Christmas gift has since grown into a unique commercially-available powdered version of this beloved flavor.
The versatility of this powder is what makes it stand out for home cooks looking to experiment with new flavors. You can either reconstitute it back into regular Worcestershire sauce using water, or use it as-is in marinades, stews, hamburger meat, or even as part of a dry rub. The concentrated powdered form helps to bring out the umami in your favorite dishes without watering them down or overpowering them.
This powder is a great option if you want to steer clear of anchovies, but don't like the taste of vegan Worcestershire sauces. It is vegan and vegetarian-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO.
13. Try Me
Worcestershire is a classic favorite, but if you're looking for a more refined flavor profile that works especially well with meats, then Try Me is a great choice for you. Try Me is a part of the Reilly Foods Company family of brands, and while it is best known for its original Tiger sauces and seasonings, its Worcestershire sauce is a bit of a cult classic and a popular favorite for those in the know.
Unlike most traditional Worcestershire sauces that have a salty and slightly bitter flavor, Try Me's Worcestershire sauce is made with fine cooking sherry and hot pepper, which gives the recipe its signature hot and sweet flavor profile. Those who love this sauce will tell you that it works especially well with any kind of beef dish, from jerky and stews to pasta sauces. It's also great for carb-heavy dishes like rice or baked potatoes, which help to balance out the mild spiciness of the sauce.