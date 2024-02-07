How Much Beer You'd Have To Drink To Equal A Single Shot Of Liquor

Alcohol by volume refers to the amount of ethanol for every 100 milliliters of liquid. Liquor tends to have a much higher ABV (usually around 40%) than beer (usually around 5%), which is why taking a sip of beer is much easier than taking a sip of straight vodka.

Here's where things get tricky: This rule of thumb that one beer equals one shot refers to a very general assumption that one 12-ounce beer equals 5% ABV. Popular beers like Michelob, Budweiser, and Heineken are all 5% ABV, but lighter beers, such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Bud Light, are 4.2% ABV and contain fewer calories and carbs. More important, though, is the understanding that plenty of beers contain far more than 5% ABV. Specifically, many craft beers tend to have higher alcohol percentages; Allagash Brewing Company's Tripel contains 9% ABV, but some craft beers contain upward of 11%. The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism provides a calculator for determining how many "standard drinks" a beer is equal to based on its alcohol percentage. The actual conversion to liquor varies depending on the beer's ABV and the liquor's ABV.

With that said, different liquors also have different ABVs, with some higher than 40%, known as overproof, and some lower than 40%. It's essential to understand the exact ABV content of your drink in order to know how it will impact your body.