Is Risotto Considered A Rice Or Pasta Dish?

If you've ever watched cooking shows like Hell's Kitchen or MasterChef, you likely know risotto is one recipe that strikes fear in the hearts of many chefs. The creamy Italian dish, which resembles porridge, is known for being fickle. Risotto needs a lot of stirring — but too much will ruin the texture. The rice must be toasted — but too much toasting will keep the grains from releasing their starch. You can use oil to toast the rice — but you shouldn't use it to finish the dish because that could keep the rice from coagulating the way it's supposed to. And these are just a few of the mistakes you can make when making risotto.

If you're not a pro chef, you might have even more basic questions about risotto — like, for instance, is risotto considered a rice dish or a pasta dish? If you impulsively think of risotto as a pasta dish, it's little wonder why — it's Italian, it's starchy, and it tends to use a lot of the same flavors and ingredients that are common in pasta dishes, such as parmesan, olive oil, and basil.

However, the difference between pasta and risotto is the type of starch used: Risotto is made from short-grain rice; whereas in almost all cases, pasta is made from ground wheat flour mixed with water, and sometimes eggs.