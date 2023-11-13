Cook Pasta Risotto-Style For The Creamiest Result

Pasta is a staple comfort food for many, and a generally easy way to whip up a filling meal that can be taken in all sorts of delicious directions. Although underneath the deceptively simple dish lies countless strong pasta opinions and dozens of secret tips for making perfect pasta — you can get the job done by just putting your noodles in boiling water for the allotted time. Most likely, it'll be quite good.

But there's a way to make it great: creamy, rich, flavorful, incredibly simple greatness. You won't need flashy ingredients or complex recipes — you'll only need to adjust your cooking method by turning to another classic Italian dish: risotto.

In the most basic terms, risotto is traditionally made by slowly adding stock to toasted arborio rice. As the rice absorbs the stock and releases starch, it becomes luxuriously creamy and rich in flavor. The same will happen to risotto-style pasta, and the result will be intensely flavorful and velvety without the need for a heavy, cream-based sauce.