Bake Mac And Cheese On A Sheet Pan For An Extra Crunchy Bite
One of the most traditional and delicious meals tailored for cheese enthusiasts is mac and cheese. Whether enjoyed as a side dish or as the main course, its versatility knows no bounds. You can even add it to a burger as a topping or in a fusion bowl as a cheesy base. It's a crowd-pleaser no matter which way it's made. Beyond its rich cheese content, the satisfaction derived from mac and cheese is heightened by the addition of a delightful crunch. There are quite a few ways to get that crispy texture, but one stands out as very simple.
By baking your mac and cheese on a sheet pan, you can give it that extra crunchy bite. Using a shallow sheet pan means that you'll be able to spread your mac and cheese into a thin layer, exposing practically every noodle to more heat rather than just the top portion of a thick layer. The entire dish will become deliciously crispy, guaranteeing more crunch in every bite. From now on, you'll insist on using this method to make your mac and cheese.
Baking your mac and cheese on a sheet pan
Once you've decided on your ingredients it'll soon be time to mix and put them into the oven. If you're accustomed to using those deep casserole pans that allow for a towering display of mac and cheese, while visually appealing and efficient for serving a crowd, you might want to consider a pan swap for an added crunch. One of the best pans to use is a large sheet pan with only a little bit of depth to it. You want to be able to take your mac and cheese and spread it all the way across the pan.
The larger the surface area, the more mac and cheese you can accommodate, ensuring enhanced exposure to the oven's heat. Placing the mac and cheese in a single layer on the pan enables the oven's heat to make direct contact, resulting in a delightful crunch. A 13" X 18" pan, with its ample surface area, is an excellent choice. Additionally, go for an aluminum pan over glass or ceramic for quicker and more efficient heating. Now, all that's left is to patiently let it cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. After approximately 15 minutes, or once it achieves a tempting golden brown, your crunchy mac and cheese is ready to be taken out and savored.
Ways to make your mac and cheese more crunchy
Once you've made your mac and cheese using the pan technique, you'll be able to indulge in a cheesy and crunchy meal that's sure to be satisfying. However, if it's still not crunchy enough, there are ways to amp up the crisp by making simple adjustments. If you haven't already, consider generously sprinkling panko or breadcrumbs over your mac and cheese. This addition introduces an extra layer of both crunch and flavor. For an even more gratifying crunch, you can't go wrong with bacon bits. Cook up some crispy bacon, break it into bits, and either mix it into the mac and cheese or generously scatter it on top before baking.
For a unique twist that brings both crunch and flavor to new heights, go for crushed Ritz crackers as a topping. Conveniently crush them in a bag to minimize cleanup, then sprinkle them generously over your mac and cheese before it hits the oven. The combination of varied cheeses with the distinct flavor of Ritz crackers promises an unmatched crunch that surpasses many other toppings.