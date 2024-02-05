Bake Mac And Cheese On A Sheet Pan For An Extra Crunchy Bite

One of the most traditional and delicious meals tailored for cheese enthusiasts is mac and cheese. Whether enjoyed as a side dish or as the main course, its versatility knows no bounds. You can even add it to a burger as a topping or in a fusion bowl as a cheesy base. It's a crowd-pleaser no matter which way it's made. Beyond its rich cheese content, the satisfaction derived from mac and cheese is heightened by the addition of a delightful crunch. There are quite a few ways to get that crispy texture, but one stands out as very simple.

By baking your mac and cheese on a sheet pan, you can give it that extra crunchy bite. Using a shallow sheet pan means that you'll be able to spread your mac and cheese into a thin layer, exposing practically every noodle to more heat rather than just the top portion of a thick layer. The entire dish will become deliciously crispy, guaranteeing more crunch in every bite. From now on, you'll insist on using this method to make your mac and cheese.