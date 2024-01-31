February Aldi Finds For Your Super Bowl Party
When February rolls around, that means the Super Bowl is upon us. If you're planning on hosting a party for the NFL's biggest game of the year, you're going to have to load up on foods that will add some deliciousness to the fun of the game (and all of those commercials). One place where you can find snacks, meals, and drinks for your Super Bowl party is at Aldi. The budget supermarket chain will release several items just in time for you to buy and include in your Super Bowl spread or use to make an impressive snack stadium.
On February 7th, Aldi will begin carrying five items that you and your party guests can enjoy for Super Bowl 58. These items include snacks, finger food, drinks, and seafood. A few of these items also come in various flavors, so your Super Bowl party guests will have plenty of great options.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread
You can provide the flatbread lovers at your Super Bowl 58 party with Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread. This pizza-style flatbread contains a blend of real mozzarella and cheddar cheese, beef patty crumbles, pickles, tomatoes, onions, and a layer of ketchup mustard sauce. It can be warmed up nicely in 15 minutes and is available for $6.99.
Appetitos Filled Pretzel Bites
Finger food is a must-have for any gameday party, so you might want to get the Appetitos Filled Pretzel Bites at Aldi for your Super Bowl gathering. For $2.99, you'll get about 15 of these cheese-filled bite-sized pretzels. They're crunchy on the outside with gooey cheese on the inside. You can get a box with pepper jack-filled bites or a box of cheddar-filled bites.
Bremer Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs
It will be convenient for you to include some food in your Super Bowl spread that you can heat up quickly, so you might want to get some Bremer Meatballs at Aldi. For $5.99, you'll get 52 meatballs in a single package that you can heat in the microwave in 40 seconds. You can also get these meatballs in three different flavors: mushroom, Swiss beef, or buffalo-style chicken.
Vista Bay Tea Variety Pack
Every game day party needs refreshments, and Aldi has your Super Bowl bash covered with its Vista Bay Tea Variety Pack, which comes in hard seltzers in four natural flavors: raspberry tea, peach tea, lemon tea, and strawberry tea. You can get this pack of drinks for $12.99. The teas are 5% ABV, so are only suitable for partygoers over the age of 21.
Fremont Fish Market Boom Boom Shrimp
The seafood lovers at your Super Bowl party will be taken care of if you get a pack of Fremont Fish Market Boom Boom Shrimp. This shrimp even comes with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce that adds a bit of tang to every bite. You can get a pack of this shrimp at Aldi for $5.99.