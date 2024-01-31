Super Bowl 58: The Food Deals You Need To Know

The Super Bowl is a great excuse to put out an extensive spread of finger foods, munchies, meaty treats, and cheesy goodies. Whether it's deep-fried, deep dish, or football-themed, it's all welcome on the game day buffet table. But that doesn't mean you have to blow the week's grocery budget on the game day fare — there are plenty of deals out there that will help you stock up on the grub without breaking the bank.

From appetizers to whole pizzas, plenty of chains have your back when it comes to Super Bowl party food. Taking advantage of multiple deals will not only save you money, but it will keep everyone's bellies full and provide plenty of energy for cheering on your favorite team (or halftime performer). Some of these deals start before and extend after the big game, making them perfect to help you get set for cheering as well as recover from all the excitement.