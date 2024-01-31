Super Bowl 58: The Food Deals You Need To Know
The Super Bowl is a great excuse to put out an extensive spread of finger foods, munchies, meaty treats, and cheesy goodies. Whether it's deep-fried, deep dish, or football-themed, it's all welcome on the game day buffet table. But that doesn't mean you have to blow the week's grocery budget on the game day fare — there are plenty of deals out there that will help you stock up on the grub without breaking the bank.
From appetizers to whole pizzas, plenty of chains have your back when it comes to Super Bowl party food. Taking advantage of multiple deals will not only save you money, but it will keep everyone's bellies full and provide plenty of energy for cheering on your favorite team (or halftime performer). Some of these deals start before and extend after the big game, making them perfect to help you get set for cheering as well as recover from all the excitement.
Buffalo Wild Wings' overtime button
Buffalo Wild Wings is counting on Super Bowl 58 to go into overtime. If that happens, literally everyone within driving distance of one of the chain's participating restaurants will be entitled to a free order of wings. Choose between the 6-count regular and boneless chicken wings, along with Buffalo Wild Wings' wide array of seasonings and sauces. There is a limited time to redeem this deal, and you'll have to show up between 2 and 5 p.m. on February 26 to take advantage. Sorry, but this deal does not apply to delivery, so you'll have to eat the free wings either there or take them to go.
BOGO bites at Sonic Drive-In
Users of Sonic's app will want to watch for a special code that will be coming through a few days before the Super Bowl. On February 8, a code will be revealed that will nab you a buy-one-get-one deal on the drive-in chain's Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites up until game day (although the 20-piece is excluded from this special). You've still got plenty of time to download the app if you're not already a user, so you might as well go for it!
Marco's Pizza has a game day feast
Marco's Pizza is running a deal that will feed plenty of football fans come Super Bowl Sunday. For just $21.99, you can walk away with two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of the chain's cheezybread, and a two-liter of soda. You will need to use code HD189 to take advantage of the Game Day Feast, but the deal is currently available, so you won't have to wait until the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers if you want to pre-game starting now.
Fazoli's wants to hook you up with pizza and wings
If you're unsure if you want pizza or wings, why not bring both to your Super Bowl watch party? Look no further than Fazoli's, where participating locations have you covered with a pizza and 10 boneless wings for the low price of $16.99. You will also need a code for this one, so enter Football24 online, or be sure to tell your cashier when you pick up your order.