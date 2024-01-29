Be The Star Of Your Super Bowl Party And Serve Dip In A Football Bread Bowl

Instead of making dough from scratch, just grab three cans of French bread dough from the refrigerated section at the supermarket. The long cylinders they come in are perfect for this purpose, so be sure to keep two of them in their original shape after removing them from their tubes. Unroll the third one to lay flat on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or foil, then form a football shape on top with the other two. The tubes of dough should meet at both ends and then fan out in a curve so that it is widest in the middle — just like a football — with the center forming the bowl where the dip will go. Then, pinch the ends together and brush the outside of the entire football with an egg wash.

Next, cut the excess dough from around the outside of the football shape. You will use this to make stripes to lay over the ends of the football and laces that will be baked and then laid on top of the dip after you've filled the bread bowl. Bake everything until golden brown, but keep an eye on those laces, as they will have to come out of the oven sooner than the football itself. Once baked, you can trim the inside to give it a more authentic football shape, saving the cut pieces for dipping.