Popeyes Will Debut Its First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial This Year
Nothing says football like chicken wings — and nothing says "this is a big deal" like a company's first Super Bowl ad. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, Popeyes will debut its first-ever Super Bowl commercial during the first quarter of the 2024 game on February 11 to promote its newly permanent wings offerings.
In addition to the ad, the fried chicken chain announced a special, speculative Super Bowl promotion. The playoffs are still happening, so we don't know who will be in the big game yet — but if a team with wings (like Philadelphia, Baltimore, or Buffalo) happens to play and win, it's good news for chicken wing lovers. A victory by any of these winged teams means free chicken wings from Popeyes on the Tuesday following the game.
The "Wings for Wings" deal will award all Popeyes customers a free six-piece wing order with any online or app purchase on February 13 at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. The day to redeem the deal, Fat Tuesday, was chosen winkingly because of Popeyes' historical connection to New Orleans.
Of the 14 teams in the NFL Playoffs, only three have names, mascots, or logos with wings, so the deal isn't locked in yet. If you're the kind of Super Bowl viewer primarily in it for the snacks and the ads, you'll want to root for the Eagles, the Ravens, or the Bills.
The wings are here to stay
The company announced at the end of last year that it was making wings a permanent part of the Popeyes menu, with five new-in-2023 flavors: The classic Ghost Pepper and Sweet 'N Spicy wings, which debuted earlier in the year, plus the Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and Signature Hot wings, which hit the menu in late November.
Customers certainly seem to love them, with some leaving Instagram comments like "the sweet and spicy was so good" and "I don't tolerate spicy but this was delicious." The wings are all seasoned with a dry rub before they're sauced, so customers should expect a bit of boldness regardless of which style they order, as some folks have pointed out on the company's Instagram posts. The Honey BBQ wings feature "smoky molasses," honey, and tamarind (2024's flavor of the year) for a sweet, savory, sour, slightly spicy, smokey combo.
The wings were launched with a series of "DISScount" codes calling out other fast food wings options, like NOTTHATWILD (ostensibly for Buffalo Wild Wings) and OPENSUNDAY (aimed at Chick-fil-A. With the brand's saucy spirit, Super Bowl viewers could be in for a spicy treat when its inaugural ad airs during the game on February 11. And if a winged team wins, they're in for some free chicken, too.