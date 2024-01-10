Popeyes Will Debut Its First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial This Year

Nothing says football like chicken wings — and nothing says "this is a big deal" like a company's first Super Bowl ad. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, Popeyes will debut its first-ever Super Bowl commercial during the first quarter of the 2024 game on February 11 to promote its newly permanent wings offerings.

In addition to the ad, the fried chicken chain announced a special, speculative Super Bowl promotion. The playoffs are still happening, so we don't know who will be in the big game yet — but if a team with wings (like Philadelphia, Baltimore, or Buffalo) happens to play and win, it's good news for chicken wing lovers. A victory by any of these winged teams means free chicken wings from Popeyes on the Tuesday following the game.

The "Wings for Wings" deal will award all Popeyes customers a free six-piece wing order with any online or app purchase on February 13 at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. The day to redeem the deal, Fat Tuesday, was chosen winkingly because of Popeyes' historical connection to New Orleans.

Of the 14 teams in the NFL Playoffs, only three have names, mascots, or logos with wings, so the deal isn't locked in yet. If you're the kind of Super Bowl viewer primarily in it for the snacks and the ads, you'll want to root for the Eagles, the Ravens, or the Bills.