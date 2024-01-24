For The Ultimate Super Bowl Spread, Make A Snack Stadium
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and if you're hosting a Super Bowl party, then your gathering should be as grand as the game itself. You and your guests should watch the game on a super big screen while (ideally) gathering on a super big couch. The food, snacks, and refreshments that you provide your guests should be festively grand as well. You can bring the taste of a live NFL experience to your party by making your favorite stadium foods at home. But how about actually making a food stadium at home? You can use those same stadium foods and assemble them into an impressive snack stadium that your guests will love.
A snack stadium is exactly as it sounds. It's an elaborate, homemade replica of a football stadium made out of food, snacks, desserts, refreshments, utensils, cups, napkins, and party decorations for your Super Bowl get-together. This is a fun, delicious, and creative way to bring some team spirit to your Super Bowl party while also centralizing the food and drinks that your guests can have while enjoying the game. Building a snack stadium may seem like it will require lots of preparation, craftsmanship, meticulousness, and time, but it's actually simple.
How to build a snack stadium
Before you start constructing your snack stadium, gather all the food and drinks that you'll be serving to your guests in one area. You should also clear a large table where you'll station your snack stadium. It's probably best to build your stadium starting from the inside out, so you'll want to begin by making the football field. You can fill a cookie sheet with guacamole to resemble a football field and use salsa and sour cream to fill each endzone.
Next, enclose the football field with stadium seating using shallow cardboard boxes or large aluminum trays that are steeply perched at an angle. Fill these trays with french fries, nachos, hot dogs, burger patties, chicken fingers, popcorn, cookies, crackers, potato chips, pretzels, tacos, or onion rings. Make the stadium lights by placing sticks of shish kabob at the top of your trays.
For the vacant areas around your stadium seating, you can fill them with canned sodas, juice, water bottles, napkins, forks, spoons, knives, hot dog buns, hamburger buns, bread, dipping sauces, mints, or even full sandwiches to make Super Bowl sandwich stadium. Your snack stadium may be built, but you're not done. Now it's time to make the snack parking lot.
How to build a snack stadium parking lot
Every NFL stadium has a parking lot, and so should your snack stadium. Thankfully, making a snack stadium parking lot is just as simple as making the stadium. Draw parking spots on a large sheet of black construction paper and situate it outside your snack stadium. Then, make tiny cars out of candy. You can also use Tostitos scoops to make the body of tiny cars and use small round candy to make the wheels of the cars, such as tiny gumballs, fruit sours, or jawbreakers. Situate the cars like parked cars in the parking spots drawn on your construction paper.
Finally, make the entrance of your snack stadium by filling two mason jars with a bunch of candy and situating them in front of your snack stadium directly across from each other. You can fill the jars with Skittles, M&Ms, Kit Kat bars, Reeses Cups, Starbursts, Hershey Kisses, or candy corn. Enjoy your snack stadium, the big game, and all those fun commercials, like the Super Bowl commercial that Popeyes will debut.