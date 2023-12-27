Give Buttercream Frosting A Zesty Zing With A Pinch Of Citric Acid
Baked treats like cupcakes and decadent layer cakes are often finished with sweet buttercream frosting. While buttercream frosting tastes great on its own, it can sometimes be overpowering. So, how do you balance the strong sweetness? One easy way is to add a pinch of citric acid. Citric acid imparts a slightly tangy, sour flavor to your buttercream, brightening it up.
If you're not familiar with citric acid, it's a component that occurs naturally in citrus fruits and a handful of other fruits and vegetables. It's responsible for the signature sour flavor of fruits like lemons and grapefruits, and also serves as a preservative to help prevent mold and bacterial growth. Although this component occurs naturally, it's also artificially produced and available in powdered form in most supermarkets. Just remember, a little goes a long way — a mere pinch of citric acid can add a slight tang without turning your frosting into a lemon-flavored topping.
What to know about using citric acid in your buttercream
Before adding citric acid to your buttercream frosting, consider the type of buttercream you are using. There are several varieties besides traditional American buttercream, including Italian, Swiss, and German. Citric acid can be added to any of these types to help balance out their sweetness. However, some of these frostings are lighter than others, which can make the citric acid flavor more prominent. Also, consider the flavor of your buttercream. For instance, paired with chocolate, citric acid can create a chocolate orange-type flavor, whereas with vanilla frosting, it can lend a light, lemony taste.
If you don't have citric acid on hand, you might try using a bit of lemon juice. However, lemon juice introduces some liquid into your buttercream and can affect the consistency. Citric acid, in contrast, has a consistency similar to granulated sugar. When you add a pinch of it to your baking, it shouldn't affect the texture.
Can you add citric acid to other types of frosting?
Citric acid pairs particularly well with buttercream because it helps brighten up the traditionally rich, sugary frosting. But can you add citric acid to other types of frosting as well? Indeed, you can. One type of icing to which bakers often add citric acid is royal icing. Like buttercream, royal icing can be quite sweet, and a dash of citric acid can help balance its flavor, giving your icing dimension. All you need to do is add it to your icing sugar and then make your royal icing as usual.
You can also use a bit of citric acid in cream cheese frosting, which already has a slight tang. A pinch of citric acid can enhance that pre-existing flavor, and add a bit more sourness. Just remember to be judicial; you really don't need much. So, next time you make icing, try adding a dash of citric acid and see how it transforms your spread's flavor!