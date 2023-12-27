Give Buttercream Frosting A Zesty Zing With A Pinch Of Citric Acid

Baked treats like cupcakes and decadent layer cakes are often finished with sweet buttercream frosting. While buttercream frosting tastes great on its own, it can sometimes be overpowering. So, how do you balance the strong sweetness? One easy way is to add a pinch of citric acid. Citric acid imparts a slightly tangy, sour flavor to your buttercream, brightening it up.

If you're not familiar with citric acid, it's a component that occurs naturally in citrus fruits and a handful of other fruits and vegetables. It's responsible for the signature sour flavor of fruits like lemons and grapefruits, and also serves as a preservative to help prevent mold and bacterial growth. Although this component occurs naturally, it's also artificially produced and available in powdered form in most supermarkets. Just remember, a little goes a long way — a mere pinch of citric acid can add a slight tang without turning your frosting into a lemon-flavored topping.