The Punchy Ingredient That Totally Transforms Regular Popcorn

Whether you're in the mood for a sweet or savory snack, popcorn will deliver: You can reach for classic buttered popcorn with a dash of salt or traditional sweet options like kettle-cooked or caramel popcorn. Serious popcorn fans also love to experiment with other flavor additions, looking to see just how well the crunchy snack food can adapt to different flavor profiles. It's not uncommon for snackers to sprinkle ranch seasoning, chocolate, or pizza-flavored powder onto their freshly popped bowls. But if these options still sound too typical for your adventurous palate and you're looking to turn your plain popcorn into something a little more interesting, consider adding a pinch of citric acid for an extra sour punch.

Citric acid is one of the latest popcorn trends among hungry crowds looking for a snack that will make their lips pucker. Just a sprinkle of this sour ingredient will elevate your popcorn with a new flavor you don't often associate with the traditional movie theater concession. As an ingredient that derives from the flavor in citrus fruits that makes your eyes twitch and turns your mouth inside out, citric acid is an unexpected yet surprisingly delicious addition to freshly popped popcorn.