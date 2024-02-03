Do Any Olive Garden Locations Serve Beer?

Wine may be the natural counterpart to most Italian fare, but sometimes, you're just in the mood for a big, fizzy beer. You may have wondered if your favorite Italian-American behemoth restaurant chain would be able to accommodate your craving for a cold one. Well, wonder no more, because fortunately, the answer is yes.

If you're a regular at your local Olive Garden, you probably already know the restaurant's bar offerings are pretty robust, with several original house cocktails and, perhaps surprisingly, an award-winning wine program. Though their beer list doesn't get as much promotion, diners should know that they do have one. It's not exactly extensive, but it's not a total throwaway, either, primarily consisting of major domestic and imported brands.

Since most of Olive Garden's alcoholic drinks are available for dine-in only, and the Olive Garden website displays only the to-go menus for each location, the only way to know for sure what your local Olive Garden has on tap is to swing by and look at the physical menu (or ask a server). But from what Daily Meal has been able to gather, it's a similar selection everywhere from Alaska to Alabama.