Does Olive Garden Typically Have A Bar Area?

From silky bowls of chicken Alfredo to refreshing peach Bellinis, there's a little something for everyone at Olive Garden. This popular Italian-American chain may lure you in with its never-ending supply of soup, salad, or breadsticks, but there's much more it can offer too. One particularly underrated aspect of Olive Garden is its full-service bar.

If you're new to this chain, you're not the only person wondering, does Olive Garden really have a bar? The answer is yes — with some exceptions. Not every Olive Garden location comes complete with a full-service bar, although the majority of locations do. If you're seeking that lounge experience with the added presence of some Italian-American fare, Olive Garden could be the place for you. Still, you should check with a location near you before making any concrete plans just to be sure, as some locations have a smaller alcohol selection and no physical bar. (If you're worried about the selection, you can even bring your own wine to Olive Garden, although they will charge a small corkage fee.) Call ahead at your location or check online to find out what your local restaurant has to offer.

Even if there isn't a bar at your local Olive Garden, the restaurant will still serve drinks, so there's no need to panic. If you do find yourself at one of the lucky locations with full-bar service, however, here's what some customers say you can expect from the experience.