The USDA Is Investing Nearly $10 Million To Make Composting A Higher Priority

While developing an interactive map of compost programs in cities around the country, GreenBlue found that roughly 27% of Americans have access to "some kind of composting program" that accepts food waste and/or biodegradable packaging. By comparison, a January 2022 report released by the American Forest & Paper Association found that 94% of Americans have access to paper and paperboard recycling programs.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), composting is essential for supporting nutrient and moisture levels in soil, in turn reducing the need for environmentally harmful pesticides and fertilizers, and safeguarding against soil erosion. What's more, the World Wildlife Fund says food waste that goes into oxygen-barren landfills releases methane gas, which is "even more potent than carbon dioxide." While compost bins might be more common than they were a decade ago, the habit of responsibly disposing of banana peels and egg shells is still catching up to the common practice of tossing a paper cup into a blue bin.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) wants to change that. On Thursday, the federal department announced its plan to invest more than $9.4 million into "innovative, scalable waste management plans." Here's what that means for you and that bag of onion skins languishing in your freezer.