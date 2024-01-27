The Secret Ingredient For Incredibly Flavorful Pulled Pork Is Bacon Fat

This trick works with pulled pork that's been smoked in a BBQ smoker, but it works just as well if your pork is made in a slow cooker. The point is just to let the grease melt and get into the meat, so how you cooked it doesn't affect this technique's viability. And you're not going to have leftover grease to deal with after this — which is good, since pouring bacon grease down the drain is something you should never, ever do.

The only other key here is remembering to do this partway through the cooking process. You can do it at the end, of course, and it won't taste bad; but you're not going to get the full benefit that way. You want to give the bacon grease a chance to cook into and with the meat itself, and partway through the process is the best way to accomplish that.

All in all, this trick isn't just easy, it's super effective. Try it yourself some time and enjoy the results.