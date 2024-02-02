14 Of The Unhealthiest Frozen Pasta Dishes

Pasta dishes are one of the most popular types of frozen meals out there, and for good reason. In just a couple of minutes, you can microwave yourself a meal that could take hours to cook from scratch and take all of the hassle out of preparation. Frozen pasta dishes are also reliably tasty and can please even the fussiest of eaters, and the astonishing range of options out there means that there's something at every price point, with those on a budget as well-catered for as those who want a fancier frozen meal.

Unfortunately, though, frozen pasta dishes are not without their downsides — and their nutritional composition can be one of them. They can be highly processed and contain abundant levels of sodium, saturated fats, and added sugars and may prove unsatisfying due to their ingredients. "These meals may seem filling on the surface and at initial consumption, but the refined nature of the carbs leaves you feeling full quickly after you finish," nutritionist Lisa Richards stresses to She Finds. ‌In this article, we'll focus on the frozen pasta options out there that have particularly high proportions of saturated fat, sodium, or added sugars, as well as those that are lacking in fiber or have a particularly high proportion of carbohydrates per serving.