Out Of Red Pepper Flakes? Break Out The Cayenne

If you're craving an extra burst of heat, red pepper flakes are often at the top of the list of go-to spices. Recognized as a visually appealing garnish with a subtle kick, red pepper flakes are the perfect addition to most pastas and pizzas. As they sprinkle down onto your food, their aromatic qualities invite you to relish every bite just a bit more. It's no wonder these spices are such a popular choice in restaurants and pizzerias. It's also likely that you have some red pepper flakes sitting somewhere in a spice rack or cabinet at home. However, as ubiquitous as they are, you may sometimes find you're fresh out of red pepper flakes.

In such instances, fear not, as an excellent substitute is just within reach. When your red pepper flakes run dry, consider reaching for ground cayenne pepper instead. Its fine concentration and similar flavor to red pepper flakes will ensure your dishes maintain their intended taste and heat.