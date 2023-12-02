Double Your Stovetop Space With A Simple Baking Steel Hack

If you're like most people then your average stovetop is more than enough most of the time. You may even have just a couple of burners that you use almost exclusively for the majority of the year, ignoring the rest until a dinner party or the holidays roll around. Then, all of a sudden, it's like you're stuck playing a game of musical stove and wishing you had more than the standard four to six spots for pots and pans. But what if you could magically transform those individual gas burners into a flat surface capable of holding twice as many pieces of cookware?

The good news is, you can! There is actually a product that you can lay across a couple of burners on your stovetop in order to expand the range and make a larger area available for cooking. It's called baking steel — and while it was developed as an alternative to the pizza stone, it's even more useful on top of the stove than it is in the oven.

Why is that? Well, used on top of the stove it will conduct heat across its surface area so that you will be able to cook with pots and pans placed across the whole thing and not just directly above the burners. Now obviously the spots directly above the burners will get the hottest, so keep this in mind when considering placement.