What Is Tepache And How Is It Typically Served?

If you've ever cut up a whole pineapple, you may have been struck by how much of it ends up as compost (at best). The thick, prickly rind isn't exactly begging to be eaten, but it might still feel like a significant volume of the fruit just goes to waste. Fortunately, there's one word that will turn you into a zero-waste domestic maven: Tepache.

If you like pineapple, you need to be aware of tepache, a fermented pineapple drink that originated centuries ago in central Mexico. Commercially produced tepache exists today, but most of the fruity drink's history has taken place in home kitchens, with cold, home-brewed tepache providing much relief on hot days. And like most fermented drinks, it packs a wallop of flavor, coming not only from the pineapple but from added spices like cinnamon, too.

As a result of the mild fermentation, tepache typically contains a very low amount of alcohol, although boozier versions do exist. If you're curious about what pineapple-based alcohol tastes like, it's definitely worth trying — and fortunately, these days, you have the option of buying it or making it yourself.