The Ridiculously Simple Hack For Juicy Pineapple Every Time

Pineapple is a quintessential fruit that can be the anecdote to just about any long, hot summer day. Whether you enjoy the fruit cut and cubed in a medley of homemade fruit salad or sliced into succulent wedges, pineapple is best eaten when ripe and refreshingly juicy.

The fruit, native to the Americas, is now grown throughout the world in warm climates with lots of sun. Pineapple turns from green to a vibrant yellow color as it ripens — once picked from its flowering plant, pineapple ceases to ripen further. So, when selecting your fruit it's important to choose one that's ripe. Ripened pineapples are heavy, yellow throughout, fragrantly floral (but not musty or pungent) at the base, and slightly firm but soft to the touch with a squeeze.

While knowing the tell-tale signs of a ripe pineapple is important, sometimes the fruit available can be a bit dull in color and underwhelming in sweetness. Luckily, there's a way to get the most succulent slices or cubes after taking the fruit home from the store or farmer's market. In a recent video, TikToker Austin Tronzo reveals her simple trick: Twist the leafy top off the fruit and set it upside down on the counter for two to three days. By allowing the pineapple to rest upside down before cutting into it, the juices from the bottom (the riper portion of the fruit) have a chance to evenly distribute, making the whole pineapple mouthwateringly sweet.