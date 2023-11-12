Save Yourself The Hassle Of Cutting Pineapple With One Hack

Bursting with flavor and nutrients, pineapple can be a perfect treat for the summer. You can enjoy it as-is, sprinkle it on pizza, mix it into smoothies, or use it in desserts, sauces, and cooked meals. But first, you need to choose the right pineapple and remove its skin without making a mess. While most people would slice or cut the fruit into chunks and then peel the rind, that's not always the best solution.

These tropical fruits have a spiky exterior with a rough texture and can be difficult to handle. If you try to remove the peel with a knife, there's a risk you might hurt yourself. Plus, their tangy juice tends to flow out as soon as you start cutting the fruit, creating a sticky mess. One option is to use a pineapple corer, which would allow you to peel, core, and slice a whole fruit in no time. However, this gadget takes up space and isn't ideal for when you're on the go.

Another solution comes from Liam Donafee, a food blogger and TikTok content creator. The social media star has shared a hack for eating pineapple anytime, anywhere. All you need are your hands and a napkin or kitchen towel.