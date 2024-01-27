The Unexpected Kitchen Tool Perfect For Making Dried Tomatoes

Dried tomatoes offer a versatile culinary experience, serving as subtle garnishes or taking the spotlight in main dishes. They provide a robust hint of tomato flavor without the need for an abundance of fresh tomatoes. Creating these delightful treats can be done through various methods, including sun-drying, using an oven, or employing a dehydrator. While sun-drying was the traditional approach, it may not be practical in certain regions. Fortunately, technological advancements now enable us to expedite the drying process and make dried tomatoes anywhere in the world.

If you opt for using your oven, there's a surprisingly simple method that involves an unexpected kitchen tool –- a potato masher. Believe it or not, this compact gadget works wonders on tomatoes, not just potatoes. Just lay out small tomatoes and use the potato masher to eliminate some of the moisture and tomato juice. It's as easy as it sounds, but there are a few more crucial steps to follow before you can incorporate dried tomatoes as the star ingredient in your dishes.