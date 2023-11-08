Upgrade Tuna Salad With Sun-Dried Tomatoes For An Italian Flair

Here are some ways to maximize your tuna salad's taste and minimize your time in the kitchen. Perhaps one of the best reasons to use sun-dried tomatoes is that you don't have to spend time making this ingredient — and they don't have to be homemade to be flavorful. Rather than drying tomatoes on your roof or heating them in the oven, you can purchase ready-made sun-dried tomatoes. Most grocery stores carry a few brands, so try different kinds to find the ones you like best.

After you've created your tuna salad, all you have to do is dice up a handful of sun-dried tomatoes and sprinkle them in with the other ingredients. However, ensure you don't put sun-dried tomatoes in the blender. Mix and stir everything until you've got your salad the way you like it to taste. From there, you can go wild with whatever you have in the kitchen. For example, add a little mozzarella cheese to make a cheesy, crunchy tomato-tuna panini, or put some on egg whites for zesty tuna deviled eggs. If you fancy tuna melts, use sun-dried tomatoes to enhance its flavor.