Upgrade Tuna Salad With Sun-Dried Tomatoes For An Italian Flair
Among the myriad classic dishes that grace our memories, few evoke the same sentiments of simplicity and gratifying flavor as tuna salad. Whether you're enjoying it as a wrap, on a roll, or right out the bowl, the variety of meals tuna salad can provide is seemingly endless. One of the most notable flavors you can infuse in this classic meal comes from the Mediterranean region. Sun-dried tomatoes, steeped in the rich traditions of Southern Italy, have endured through the ages to become one of the world's most delicious imports.
Using direct sunlight, a dehydrator, or an oven, the tomatoes are dried long enough to eventually provide a sweet, tangy taste with an umami-rich flavor. While they taste great as an addition to pasta and sandwiches, their unique blend of salty, sour, sweet, and umami flavors makes them a fantastic ingredient for improving cold salads. So, if you want to upgrade your tuna salad, try giving it an Italian flair with sun-dried tomatoes.
Tips for making (and eating) sun-dried tomato tuna salad
Here are some ways to maximize your tuna salad's taste and minimize your time in the kitchen. Perhaps one of the best reasons to use sun-dried tomatoes is that you don't have to spend time making this ingredient — and they don't have to be homemade to be flavorful. Rather than drying tomatoes on your roof or heating them in the oven, you can purchase ready-made sun-dried tomatoes. Most grocery stores carry a few brands, so try different kinds to find the ones you like best.
After you've created your tuna salad, all you have to do is dice up a handful of sun-dried tomatoes and sprinkle them in with the other ingredients. However, ensure you don't put sun-dried tomatoes in the blender. Mix and stir everything until you've got your salad the way you like it to taste. From there, you can go wild with whatever you have in the kitchen. For example, add a little mozzarella cheese to make a cheesy, crunchy tomato-tuna panini, or put some on egg whites for zesty tuna deviled eggs. If you fancy tuna melts, use sun-dried tomatoes to enhance its flavor.
Other ways to add Italian flair to tuna salad
Sun-dried tomatoes aren't the only way to upgrade this dish with some Italian flavor; a few unexpected tuna salad ingredients will also do the trick. Specifically, you can use spices like basil and oregano to add a nuanced flavor and aroma. You can also try sumac or crushed red pepper flakes. The sumac will liven up the color, while the crushed red pepper flakes will give you a little kick. For a boost of citrusy flavor, throw in some lime juice and zest. Lemon juice is another option if you're out of the limes.
If you like olives, there's perhaps no better way to pack a tuna salad recipe with Italian flair. Add some sliced black olives and mix them in with the rest of the ingredients. You can also add different varieties of Italian cheese, like ricotta or asiago. Grate or use shredded asiago to sprinkle over the top of your finished tuna salad if you opt for the latter; ricotta can be mixed in directly for a creamier route.