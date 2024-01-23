Poke Nachos Are The Fusion Dish You Need To Try

Think about tasting your favorite nachos. What stands out? Maybe it's the crunch of a perfectly fried tortilla. Perhaps it's the flawless ratio between chips and toppings. Now imagine all the best parts of that nacho experience and swap in firm cubes of sashimi-grade tuna doused in shoyu sauce and wedged between chunks of ripe avocado and shredded carrots. That's a poke nacho.

Like traditional nachos, poke nachos are built on a crunchy bed of chips piled high with toppings and covered in sauce. While tortilla chips can work fine, crispy wonton chips offer an even flakier texture that's perfect for eating with pieces of fish. Without melted cheese, poke nachos rely on a sticky sauce to coat the toppings. Sauces will vary, but they are usually predominantly spicy, sweet, or umami.

Poke nachos stand apart for their fresh — and raw — toppings. Because of this, the quality of the ingredients really matters: think sushi-grade fish and crisp vegetables. Poke nachos aren't warmed or broiled in an oven; instead, they're served fresh and chilled or at room temperature. Without the melted cheese, and cooked meat and beans, poke nachos are a lighter dish that still delivers the savory goodness you've come to expect from a towering plate of 'chos.