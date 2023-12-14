Pita Chips Are Key For Deliciously Unique Greek Nachos

Nachos are a craveable, crowd-pleasing classic that can be enjoyed as a shared appetizer or standalone meal. As much as we love nachos loaded with pepper-spiked cheese blends, refried beans, pickled jalapeños, and refreshing pico de gallo, there's nothing wrong with shaking up culinary classics by infusing them with flavors hailing from different cultures. If you're into exploring international cuisines, this one-of-a-kind Mexican-Mediterranean fusion will rock your world. Using traditional nachos as a template, Greek nachos are made with bright, refreshing ingredients like tomatoes and cucumbers. The key to making this cross-continental creation? Pita chips.

Pita is a staple in Mediterranean cuisine, so making Greek nachos with crispy pita chips doubles down on the theme of this tasty fusion dish. Not to mention they're sturdy as stone and can handle a heavy layer of toppings without sagging, breaking, or transforming into a sad, soggy mess. They're perfectly crunchy with every bite, which makes them ideal for dipping into smooth, creamy Mediterranean spreads like hummus or tzatziki.

Pita chips excel at versatility and customization. They can be deep-fried, or baked, and thanks to their inherently neutral flavor, can be seasoned using a variety of herbs and spices.