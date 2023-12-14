Pita Chips Are Key For Deliciously Unique Greek Nachos
Nachos are a craveable, crowd-pleasing classic that can be enjoyed as a shared appetizer or standalone meal. As much as we love nachos loaded with pepper-spiked cheese blends, refried beans, pickled jalapeños, and refreshing pico de gallo, there's nothing wrong with shaking up culinary classics by infusing them with flavors hailing from different cultures. If you're into exploring international cuisines, this one-of-a-kind Mexican-Mediterranean fusion will rock your world. Using traditional nachos as a template, Greek nachos are made with bright, refreshing ingredients like tomatoes and cucumbers. The key to making this cross-continental creation? Pita chips.
Pita is a staple in Mediterranean cuisine, so making Greek nachos with crispy pita chips doubles down on the theme of this tasty fusion dish. Not to mention they're sturdy as stone and can handle a heavy layer of toppings without sagging, breaking, or transforming into a sad, soggy mess. They're perfectly crunchy with every bite, which makes them ideal for dipping into smooth, creamy Mediterranean spreads like hummus or tzatziki.
Pita chips excel at versatility and customization. They can be deep-fried, or baked, and thanks to their inherently neutral flavor, can be seasoned using a variety of herbs and spices.
Pita chips versus tortilla chips
Since traditional nachos are typically made with corn tortilla chips, you may be wondering what the differences are between these and pita chips. For starters, pita chips are made from pita bread — a Middle Eastern flatbread typically crafted with wheat flour, yeast, and salt. While tortilla chips are made from corn tortillas — a Mexican staple made with a type of corn flour called masa harina and water. Corn tortillas are cut into pieces and fried crispy in oil to make chips; their pita counterparts are also usually fried but sometimes baked. The use of pita chips in Greek nachos is advantageous, given that pita bread makes for a stronger chip compared to the more delicate nature of corn tortilla chips (but make no mistake, we can still eat a whole basket of tortilla chips in one sitting).
Tortilla chips boast a distinct corn flavor that comes from the masa harina, while pita chips are more subtle, making them a blank canvas ready to be dusted with flavorful Mediterranean spices and herbs. This works well in the case of Greek nachos, as the toppings will be bursting with briny, herbaceous, and sometimes acidic flavors that deserve to shine without a distracting or incompatible base.
The best toppings for Greek nachos
Now that you're ready to assemble a mountain of Greek nachos for your next gathering (or a casual weekday dinner), you'll need ideas on some Mediterranean toppings to make this fusion dish a certified hit.
For a juicy and flavorful protein, use the same tender, marinated meat from your favorite Mediterranean shawarma or Greek gyro, whether it's chicken, lamb, or beef. (Or try crumbled falafel as a vegetarian alternative.) Ideal veggies include Kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, red onion, fresh tomatoes, and crunchy cucumbers. These Greek staples will add a nutritious edge to this unique spread of nachos.
For drizzles or side dips, consider using hummus – the hearty, rich flavor pairs spectacularly well with the full range of Greek cuisine. If legumes aren't your thing, try using tzatziki instead. Its garlicky, lemony, creamy qualities make it a wonderful parallel to the sour cream served with traditional nachos. (Of course, you can never go wrong with a little bit of both.)
Finish your Greek nachos off with a generous layer of crumbled feta cheese, before sprinkling fresh chopped herbs like mint, oregano, or parsley atop the nachos to liven up the dish with additional flavor and aromatics.