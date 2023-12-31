ESBs Are The Slept-On Brews Of The Craft Beer World

Craft beer aficionados seem to be well-versed in IPAs, but ESBs are a little more mysterious. Standing for extra special bitter, ESB is a style of pale ale that originated in England. The brew offers a nice alternative to IPAs in both potency and flavor. While IPAs typically range from 5% to 7% alcohol by volume, ESBs usually clock in somewhere between 4.5% to 5.5% ABV. The lower ABV makes ESBs more favorable when it comes to sessionability, which means that several beers can be consumed in one sitting without risking substantial inebriation.

As for flavor, ESBs are not nearly as bitter as their name would suggest. These brews are a lot less bitter than most IPAs on the market but still offer a rich, malt-forward flavor that makes an impact on the palate. While ESBs are not quite as popular as other craft beers, particularly within the U.S., they're gaining a devoted following among discerning beer drinkers, one that's been steadily growing since their inception decades ago.