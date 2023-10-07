The Reason Beer Is Commonly Served In An Ice Cold Glass

Cracking open a cold one is a near-universal pleasure, as beer has long been made by people in virtually every part of the world. And on hot days, "cold" is the operative word — there's hardly anything more refreshing than a chilly brew to cool you down when the weather is stifling. Seeing your bartender plunk a frosty mug down in front of you tends to provide a special, if everyday, kind of joy.

But while frozen beer glasses are fairly common, you're unlikely to see glasses for wine, soft drinks, or even most cocktails covered in frost. If you've ever wondered why beer is unique in this aspect, the answer is simple (kind of): It makes the beer extra cold, just the way many folks like it, without watering it down as ice cubes would.

If cold beer doesn't sound particularly controversial, you may be surprised to learn that the topic generates pretty strong feelings from professionals in the beer industry. That's because beer experts say that serving a beer too cold actually degrades the experience, making it more difficult to sense some of the subtler flavor complexities. And if you're drinking a lovingly made (and potentially expensive) craft beer, that's the last thing you want.