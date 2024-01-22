You Really Need To Start Fat Flashing Your Steak

Steak is a delicious gift from the beef gods, but it can be tough to know how best to handle cooking it. Oh sure, you might have gotten that perfect medium rare, but how do you serve it when it's done cooking? Common knowledge is that it's always best to rest the steak to give the juices time to redistribute to the center of the meat (this is also the principle behind reverse marinades). But it's also true that if you serve the meat immediately, it's going to have the best possible crust. So how are you supposed to balance these competing demands?

Luckily, it turns out there's a way to achieve both aims, by fat-flashing your steak. The principle here is simple: After resting and just before you serve your meat, you get the leftover fat in the pan smoking hot, then pour it right on top of the steak. If you do it right, it's going to produce a well-rested steak with a perfectly crispy crust — the best of both worlds.