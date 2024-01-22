Avoid Cutting Your Chicken Too Small When Making Stir-Fry

Small cuts of chicken are incredibly easy to overcook in a hot pan. Stir-fry dishes are usually prepared over very high heat, and once diced chicken hits the sizzling surface of a wok, it starts cooking rapidly. The smaller the pieces of chicken, the quicker they'll cook, and the less margin for error you'll have before they turn chewy and tough.

Cutting chicken too small can also lead to inconsistent cooking between pieces. Perhaps the only thing worse than a plate of overdone chicken is a dish where some pieces are tough and others are still a bit raw. The key to consistency is cutting all the pieces the same size. But, that can be challenging when making very small cuts. In an interview with Epicurious, chef Chris Morocco notes that while uniformity is the goal, realistically "your cubes will never be exactly ½-inch on all sides." When you cut chicken into small pieces you risk losing uniformity, which can lead to inconsistent doneness.

The best way to cut chicken? Try slicing. Morocco recommends using ½ inch slices of chicken instead of cubes to increase the size and avoid the pitfalls of small cuts. With only two prominent sides, chicken slices are easier to turn and control in a pan compared to cubes, which can often roll around like balls. Slices are large enough, Morocco notes, that you can actually brown the meat and then simmer it in the sauce without fear of overcooking.